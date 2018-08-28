Clear
Clear Lake police looking for two people

Say they may be connected to a jet ski theft on Monday.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 8:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who may be connected to the theft of a jet ski.

Clear Lake police have released photos of both individuals and a Dodge Ram truck with a motorcycle in the bed they were reportedly seen driving. Police say the jet ski was stolen in Clear Lake on Monday.

Anyone with any information about these individuals should contact police at 641-357-2186 or police@cityofclearlake.org.

We're continuing to track more showers and storms
