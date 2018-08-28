CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who may be connected to the theft of a jet ski.
Clear Lake police have released photos of both individuals and a Dodge Ram truck with a motorcycle in the bed they were reportedly seen driving. Police say the jet ski was stolen in Clear Lake on Monday.
Anyone with any information about these individuals should contact police at 641-357-2186 or police@cityofclearlake.org.
Related Content
- Clear Lake police looking for two people
- SAW: Clear Lake's Gretchen Jones
- Clear Lake officially ice free
- SAW: Clear Lake Boys Golf
- SAW: Clear Lake's Chloe Mueller
- Man sentenced for recording people in Clear Lake school bathroom
- Clear Lake Fire Department wants to clear confusion over fundraiser
- Clear Lake police: Multiple theft reports from vehicles over weekend
- UPDATE: Clear Lake police still seeking missing woman
- Huge weekend for Clear Lake's Eric Faught
Scroll for more content...