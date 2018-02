Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – There is an open investigation involving an allegation of a camera being put up in a faculty bathroom in Clear Lake schools, Clear Lake police confirmed Monday morning.Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby said Monday morning that “no kids were victims of any crime.”Colby said a school employee is being investigated and that more information is likely to become available either Monday afternoon or early Tuesday.KIMT has reached out to Clear Lake schools and we will have more information as it becomes available.