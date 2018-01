Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Clear Lake Police Department is investigating after eight vehicles were broken into sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning.Police say it happened in the north-central area of Clear Lake, and it included five reports of thefts from the eight vehicles.Items stolen ranged from DVD’s, money, sunglasses to credit cards.One theft from a pickup truck was from inside the owner’s garage, police say.Police say it appears in all cases the vehicle doors and garage door were unlocked.If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Clear Lake police at 641-357-2186.