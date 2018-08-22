Clear Lake man to stand trial for nearly 2 pounds of marijuana

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trial has been set for a Clear Lake man police say was caught with about 1.7 pounds of marijuana.

Drew Richard Nettifee, 36, is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He was arrested on July 19 after Clear Lake police responded to a report of an open house at a vacant home in the 700 block of North 11th Street. Officers say Nettifee was found inside with around 800 grams of marijuana, worth around $5,000.

Nettifee’s trial is due to begin on November 6.