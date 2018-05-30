Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to drug and weapons crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after being found passed out in a running car is pleading not guilty.
Nicholas Dean Mostrom, 30 of Clear Lake, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, carrying weapons, driving while license is revoked, and OWI-2nd offense.
Police say he was found the evening of May 7 unconscious in a vehicle in the 600 block of South Vermont Avenue in Mason City. Officer said a search of his vehicle found more than five grams of meth and a black revolver, which Mostrom reportedly said was a pellet gun.
His trial is scheduled to begin on July 17.
