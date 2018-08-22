Clear

Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to domestic assault and harassment

Stanley Lewis Stanley Lewis

Police say he threatened to kill his victim.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 7:46 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 7:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of threatening to kill a woman is going to stand trial.

Stanley Lewis, 38 of Clear Lake, is charged with domestic abuse assault and 1st degree harassment. Authorities say he choked a woman on July 23, cut her leg with a box cutter, threw hot candle wax at her, and said he would kill her.
Lewis also reportedly broke several drawers and threw the woman’s clothing and property all over the residence.

His trial is scheduled to begin on October 30.

