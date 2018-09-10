Clear Lake in top 10 of Iowa Prep Football poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Valley (8) 3-0 89 1
2. Bettendorf 3-0 77 2
3. Cedar Falls (1) 3-0 68 4
3. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 68 5
5. Ankeny Centennial 3-0 53 7
6. Iowa City West 2-1 40 8
7. Johnston 2-1 36 3
8. Waukee 2-1 25 NR
9. Indianola 3-0 22 NR
10. Marshalltown 3-0 6 NR
(tie) Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-1 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2. Fort Dodge 1. Muscatine 1. Ankeny 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8) 3-0 89 1
2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 3-0 80 2
3. Pella 3-0 62 4
4. Solon 3-0 60 3
5. Sioux City Heelan 3-0 51 5
6. Epworth Western Dubuque 3-0 38 10
7. Waverly-Shell Rock 3-0 36 7
8. Eldridge North Scott 2-1 26 T8
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-1 24 T8
10. Harlan 2-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Manchester West Delaware 8. Clear Creek-Amana 8. Independence 3.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Boyden-Hull-RV (8) 3-0 89 1
2. Monroe PCM (1) 3-0 82 2
3. Spirit Lake 3-0 64 4
4. Van Horne Benton 3-0 58 T6
5. Waukon 2-1 40 T6
6. Algona 3-0 35 10
7. Greene County 3-0 27 NR
8. Union, La Porte City 2-1 26 3
9. Clear Lake 2-1 18 8
10. O-A1BCIG 3-0 16 NR
Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 12. Mount Vernon 8. Carroll Kuemper 7. Sheldon 4. Sioux Center 4. Cresco Crestwood 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central 1. Camanche 1. Chariton 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Branch (3) 3-0 82 2
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 3-0 71 3
3. Van Meter (3) 3-0 69 4
4. South Central Calhoun (1) 3-0 49 7
5. Hawarden West Sioux (1) 2-1 39 5
6. Mediapolis 3-0 33 8
7. Wilton 3-0 32 9
8. Pella Christian 2-1 31 10
9. Bellevue 3-0 25 NR
10. Inwood West Lyon 2-1 23 1
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 11. Sumner-Fredericksburg 10. Truro Interstate 35 9. Woodward-Granger 5. Cascade 4. Hull Western Christian 1. Troy Mills North Linn 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hudson (7) 3-0 86 1
2. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca (2) 3-0 74 3
3. Algona Garrigan 3-0 66 2
4. Belmond-Klemme 3-0 47 4
5. Traer North Tama 3-0 39 NR
6. St. Ansgar 2-1 35 T6
7. Hinton 3-0 32 NR
8. Britt West Hancock 2-1 22 NR
9. Riverside Highland 3-0 15 NR
10. Packwood Pekin 2-1 13 8
(tie) Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-1 13 T6
Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 12. Onawa West Monona 9. Edgewood-Colesburg 8. Winthrop East Buchanan 8. Belle Plaine 7. Grundy Center 3. Akron-Westfield 2. IKM/Manning 2. Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 1. Council Bluffs St. Albert 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (8) 3-0 88 1
2. New London (1) 3-0 70 3
3. Elk Horn-Kimballton Exira 3-0 64 4
4. Newell-Fonda 3-0 62 2
5. Westside Ar-We-Va 3-0 46 5
6. Marengo Iowa Valley 4-0 42 7
7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 3-0 35 8
8. Liberty Center SE Warren 4-0 22 NR
9. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2-1 16 9
10. East Mills 3-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Wyoming Midland 8. Northwood-Kensett 8. Central City 7. Lone Tree 6. Glidden-Ralston 6. Stanton 3. HLV, Victor 3.
