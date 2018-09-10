Clear Lake in top 10 of Iowa Prep Football poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Valley (8) 3-0 89 1

2. Bettendorf 3-0 77 2

3. Cedar Falls (1) 3-0 68 4

3. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 68 5

5. Ankeny Centennial 3-0 53 7

6. Iowa City West 2-1 40 8

7. Johnston 2-1 36 3

8. Waukee 2-1 25 NR

9. Indianola 3-0 22 NR

10. Marshalltown 3-0 6 NR

(tie) Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2. Fort Dodge 1. Muscatine 1. Ankeny 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8) 3-0 89 1

2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 3-0 80 2

3. Pella 3-0 62 4

4. Solon 3-0 60 3

5. Sioux City Heelan 3-0 51 5

6. Epworth Western Dubuque 3-0 38 10

7. Waverly-Shell Rock 3-0 36 7

8. Eldridge North Scott 2-1 26 T8

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-1 24 T8

10. Harlan 2-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Manchester West Delaware 8. Clear Creek-Amana 8. Independence 3.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull-RV (8) 3-0 89 1

2. Monroe PCM (1) 3-0 82 2

3. Spirit Lake 3-0 64 4

4. Van Horne Benton 3-0 58 T6

5. Waukon 2-1 40 T6

6. Algona 3-0 35 10

7. Greene County 3-0 27 NR

8. Union, La Porte City 2-1 26 3

9. Clear Lake 2-1 18 8

10. O-A1BCIG 3-0 16 NR

Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 12. Mount Vernon 8. Carroll Kuemper 7. Sheldon 4. Sioux Center 4. Cresco Crestwood 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central 1. Camanche 1. Chariton 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Branch (3) 3-0 82 2

2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 3-0 71 3

3. Van Meter (3) 3-0 69 4

4. South Central Calhoun (1) 3-0 49 7

5. Hawarden West Sioux (1) 2-1 39 5

6. Mediapolis 3-0 33 8

7. Wilton 3-0 32 9

8. Pella Christian 2-1 31 10

9. Bellevue 3-0 25 NR

10. Inwood West Lyon 2-1 23 1

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 11. Sumner-Fredericksburg 10. Truro Interstate 35 9. Woodward-Granger 5. Cascade 4. Hull Western Christian 1. Troy Mills North Linn 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hudson (7) 3-0 86 1

2. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca (2) 3-0 74 3

3. Algona Garrigan 3-0 66 2

4. Belmond-Klemme 3-0 47 4

5. Traer North Tama 3-0 39 NR

6. St. Ansgar 2-1 35 T6

7. Hinton 3-0 32 NR

8. Britt West Hancock 2-1 22 NR

9. Riverside Highland 3-0 15 NR

10. Packwood Pekin 2-1 13 8

(tie) Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-1 13 T6

Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 12. Onawa West Monona 9. Edgewood-Colesburg 8. Winthrop East Buchanan 8. Belle Plaine 7. Grundy Center 3. Akron-Westfield 2. IKM/Manning 2. Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 1. Council Bluffs St. Albert 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (8) 3-0 88 1

2. New London (1) 3-0 70 3

3. Elk Horn-Kimballton Exira 3-0 64 4

4. Newell-Fonda 3-0 62 2

5. Westside Ar-We-Va 3-0 46 5

6. Marengo Iowa Valley 4-0 42 7

7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 3-0 35 8

8. Liberty Center SE Warren 4-0 22 NR

9. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2-1 16 9

10. East Mills 3-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming Midland 8. Northwood-Kensett 8. Central City 7. Lone Tree 6. Glidden-Ralston 6. Stanton 3. HLV, Victor 3.