Clear Lake group hosting fundraiser for inclusive playground

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake will soon become home to an 'inclusive playground.'

The playground is intended to have stronger safety features such as soft padding on the ground to prevent injury and equipment designed to allow those with or without special needs to have fun.

Grant Maulsby and his wife got the idea from an existing playground in Ankeny. They are parents of two young boys who have autism, who have served as an inspriation for the project.

"We just saw a need for kids with special needs. They need to be sociable with their peers and you can't get that at some playgrounds because it's just not safe for kids. And so we want to get this for not just kids with special needs, but for everybody because we want our kids to be able to socialize with their peers."

Maulsby says that in addition to the playground being a unique addition to the area, he wants to keep the project growing even after it's built, as long as funds are in place.

"What we can do is constantly grow this. We're not gonna stop when it's built. We can keep raising funds, writing grants, and adding on to our playground."

The 'Everybody Plays' foundation is hosting a fundraiser for the playground Thursday evening from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Surf District Rock 'n Roll Grill. Tickets are $25, and will include live and silent auctions, and live music from the band Brazilian 2wins.