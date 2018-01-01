Clear Lake family's home gets new look

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- A Clear Lake family’s home is getting a new look thanks to My Happy Place, but while they normally redo bedrooms, they are helping out with a whole new project.The Smith family is getting a whole new bathroom which will make it easier for their son Beckett.Beckett has a disability that started at a young age and doctors have not yet been able to agree on a diagnosis.He is very limited in his motor skills and while My Happy Place usually renovates bedrooms, Beckett’s family really needed this special transformation.“Our bathroom was so small,” said Beckett’s father, Bart Smith. “He needs to take baths, he loves baths, he loves water and we instantly said we needed to redo the bathroom.”Smith said they feel overwhelmed with the amount of support they have receive from their community.