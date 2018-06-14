CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - An international network for businesswomen is relaunching its Clear Lake chapter.

Polka Dot Powerhouse is a worldwide organization that connects women in a no-drama environment and helps them make professional and personal connections.

New Chapter Managing Director Kate Rogers is also the owner of Serenity Spa in Clear Lake and Forest City. She says having a wide spectrum of businesswomen can be helpful for everyone.

"All the different age groups of women that are in here too, and all the expertise that is in this room alone, it's years worth of experience. When you put like minded people and minds together, you can really get a lot accomplished in a matter of minutes," Rogers says.

"Just the support alone to be surrounded by women that believe in you and encourage you, and come along side you and do life with you. So why wouldn't you want to be a part of that type of community that's right here locally too."

The Clear Lake chapter meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month from 6-8 p.m. at Nature's Solution in Clear Lake.