Clear Lake VFW photo memorial doubles in size

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The Clear Lake Marching Band played the “Star Spangled Banner” while the Boyscotts helped raise an American flag to half-mast on Monday, but not before dozens of people, including Denny Carmody, headed to the Clear Lake VFW to look and remember their loved ones.

“It’s great to see this board of all the deceased veterans in our area,” said Camody.

That includes Benny’s father, Lloyd Carmody, who served during the end of World War II. Llyd is one of more than 400 local veterans whose faces are on the board which shows veterans who have passed in the Clear Lake area and it is Carmody’s father that helped him make his own decision to join the military.

“He did what he thought was right and I did what I thought was right,” said Denny.

This is the second year the Clear Lake VFW has put this board together, but this year it’s taking a lot more effort to complete in time for the holiday.

“This year a lot of photos came in last minute,” said John Aslakson. “It’s very labor intensive; thank goodness I’m retired so I have the time.”

Aslakson is one who helped put the display together and says the number of photos doubled from the year prior. But being able to commemorate local veterans is something he takes pride in. Especially because he served 24 years in the coast guard himself.

“It’s such a joy to listen to the comments because they will go up and say, that’s my dad, that’s my husband, that’s my grandfather,” said Aslakson.

And while Carmody says he is glad to be able to honor his father for his service as well as all the other veterans who have passed, he feels it needs to be done more frequently.

“This is something that we should think about year round,” said Carmody.