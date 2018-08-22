Clear

Clear Lake Fire Department wants to clear confusion over fundraiser

Says it is not affiliated with mailer showing up in town.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 5:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Clear Lake Fire Department is warning people about a fundraising mailer that is showing up in the community.

The mailer is from a group calling itself the “Clear Lake Area Volunteer Firefighting Drive.” The Fire Department says it wants to make clear that neither it nor the City of Clear Lake have anything to do with this fundraiser. The Fire Department says it has not been contacted by this group and the only fundraising event it does is the annual pancake breakfast scheduled for October.

The unsolicited mailing was brought to the Fire Department by a local concerned citizen and a copy of it can be seen below.

Anyone with questions about this issue may contact Public Information Officers Josh Pokorney at jkpokorney@cltel.net or Dave Sims at David.Sims82@gmail.com.

