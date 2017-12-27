Clear Lake Council asks public when to start council meetings

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The Clear Lake City Council is asking the public when they would like to see the city council hold their meetings.

The council is asking the public if they would rather have the meetings at an earlier time than the 6:30 PM meetings they have now in order to try and promote more community involvement.

The meetings have been held at 6:30 PM for the last 12 years. Those we spoke with say they would rather have a later start time.

“I’d say to keep it at 6:30 PM,” says Larry Nibur of Clear Lake. “I think at 6:00 PM people are eating supper, they are watching the news, so I prefer to have it later. The 6:30 time is better.”

If the council votes to move the start time the change would take place starting in February. If you would like to voice your opinion on when the council should start their meetings you can follow the link below.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WRBM3PJ