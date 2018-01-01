wx_icon Mason City 34°

Clear Lake Chamber announces annual awards

75th annual presentation was Thursday night.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 10:31 AM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2018 10:31 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Clear Lake Bait & Tackle has been named the 2017 Business of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.

Several other awards were also presented at the 75th annual awards presentation Thursday night:

Diane Thompson was named the Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year.

Doug Gee of Clear Lake Community School District is the 2017 Education Partner of the Year.

The North Iowa Service Award was presented to North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation.

Deb Cash of Farmers State Bank received the First Mate of the Year award.

In addition, Kristy King of Bergland & Cram Architects will be the 2018 Chair of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

