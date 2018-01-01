Cleanup money approved for downtown Rochester development

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Rochester is getting some state help in cleaning up the site of a downtown apartment project.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $939,442 in cleanup funding to the “Urban on First” development, a 154-unit apartment building planned for the south end of the downtown area. DEED says the 1.33 acre location between Broadway and First Avenue, just south of the U.S. Bank branch, has had a variety of industrial and commercial uses in the past and petroleum and other pollutants need to be removed. The developer will pay matching costs.

In addition to the apartments, the $38 million “Urban on First” project is also planning to offer 9,000 square feet of street-level retail space.

This is one of 13 sites in Minnesota sharing in $5.57 million to clean up or investigate contamination.