Cleanup money approved for downtown Rochester development

Developer drawing of the "Urban on First" project.

"Urban on First" project to build 154-unit apartment building.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 11:32 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 11:32 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Rochester is getting some state help in cleaning up the site of a downtown apartment project.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $939,442 in cleanup funding to the “Urban on First” development, a 154-unit apartment building planned for the south end of the downtown area. DEED says the 1.33 acre location between Broadway and First Avenue, just south of the U.S. Bank branch, has had a variety of industrial and commercial uses in the past and petroleum and other pollutants need to be removed. The developer will pay matching costs.

In addition to the apartments, the $38 million “Urban on First” project is also planning to offer 9,000 square feet of street-level retail space.

This is one of 13 sites in Minnesota sharing in $5.57 million to clean up or investigate contamination.

