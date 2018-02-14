Cleaning road salt out of clothes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The melting snow is causing a mess outside, and it's easy at this time of year to get road salt on our clothes from our cars.

Scroll for more content...

One local dry cleaner tells KIMT they're busy this time of year getting road salt out of people's clothes, and even boots.

They warn people it takes more than just rubbing it off with water, because sometimes that can just make it worse.

"Some of those instances, it's just like when you bite into an apple and it turns brown," Greg Dison, of Dison's Cleaners, said. "The oxygens get into it and and it takes longer in a garment but that's exactly what happens, is that through time that stain starts to appear."

To avoid stains, cleaners say to pat down instead of rubbing. They also suggest to keep on-hand a sponge, white vinegar or water bottle, and even a lint roller to get off dry salt.