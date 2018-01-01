Cleaning off your car isn't just for safety, it's the law

Scroll for more content...

KIMT NEWS 3- With the Snow and ran we saw Thursday night many people are going to have to clean off their cars before their morning commute not just for safety reasons, but it’s also the law.“It's just common courtesy for people to see and also with the visibility for myself and for my safety and passengers,” said Eric Woltjer of Hamtpon.Woltjer knows the law in Iowa saying every window needs to be cleaned off before you hit the road, but he says he sees too not doing such a good job.“They just clean up a small little chunk that's like OK, he said. “How are you gonna see through this big huge windshield when you got a little tiny hole.”In Minnesota, the law is a little different. Those with the Minnesota State Patrol say you need to clean off the entire car including: all of the windows, the roof, and the hood, something Woltjer would like to see in Iowa as well.“You need to have it all cleaned off so if there's ice and it melts off the top and then comes flying in the car doesn't hit anybody behind you, he said.While it isn’t law to clean off the top of your car in Iowa, in both states you are liable if the snow falls off your car causing damage or an accident.