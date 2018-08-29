Clear

Classes resume at Waldorf University

Waldorf is the third college/university in area to start Fall classes this week

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 9:22 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 10:51 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Many schools in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota are already back in session, including local colleges.

Today was the first day of classes at Waldorf University, with some students and faculty saying that the year is starting off on the right foot.

Junior Gabriel Munoz and Senior Sara Vettleson-Trutza are looking forward to a great school year.

"It has been good. Kinda busy for a first day, but interesting," Munoz said.

"I've been through it so I know the drill, and I'm like 'yeah, this is awesome, getting ready for it again,'" Vettleson-Trutza said.

Munoz, who is from Spain, is looking forward to meeting and connecting with new friends, including those from his home country.

"This year, we have four new people from Spain, so it's exciting that we now have five Spanish people here."

Munoz is double majoring in Business and Sports Management, and is also on the Waldorf basketball team.


