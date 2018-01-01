Class on Vietnam War draws large group to honor veterans

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Hundreds of people from all over the area honored Vietnam Veterans at the Clear Lake VFW on Wednesday, a war many of those who served have a very different experience of.“It’s steadily got worse from when I got there to when I left,” said Allan Thompson of Kensett.“American doesn’t really understand everything that went on back in the 60’s in the Vietnam War,” said Bob Lembke of Mason City.But those who fought in the war, like Thompson are hoping to learn a little more about a war those who served say was thankless.“The soldiers were just going over there because the country wanted them too,” he said. “They want to go. They were being accused of something they were told to go over and do.”Which is why Lembke spoke, to give details many people don’t know about the war including whey America was involved in the first place.“To sum it up in one sentence, we were there to stop the spread of Communism in Southeast Asia,” Lembke said. “We were not in a battle between South and North Vietnam.”Lembke has been reading and learning about the Vietnam War since coming back as a way to cope with how he was treated when he came home. He says it took him forty years to be able to start discussing the war, but says it started long before 1955.“The United States made a commitment to the French Government after WWII to help them try and take back and recolonize all of Indochina,” he said.While many were hoping to learn about what happened during Vietnam from speakers like Lembke, Thompson also wants people to realize something else.“When you’re dead, you’re dead,” said Thompson. “To die that way in any kind of war I think is really bad.”