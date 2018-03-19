Claire's files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

MASON CITY, Iowa - Six months after Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy, which was then followed up by last week's announcement of closing all of their stores nationwide, another retailer is making a similar announcement.

Claire's, an Illinois-based jewelry chain mostly located in malls, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday morning, joining a growing list of retail giants declaring bankruptcy due to growing debt and changing shopper habits.

Unlike Toys R Us, the chain's nearly 1,600 stores in the U.S., including those in Mason City and Rochester, will remain open during the process. According to CEO Ron Marshall, the move will help reduce its debt by almost $2 billion, and move towards a healthier future.

Lena Spencer, who is visiting North Iowa from Wichita, Kansas, says it's a shame that this kind of thing is happening nationwide.

"It's hard to believe so many are going out of business, but Amazon's really taking over quite a bit, when Walmart's getting to be like Amazon, so everybody wants to get their stuff delivered right to the door. They don't want to get out and shop, they don't want the crowds," Spencer says.

However, she remains a loyal customer to traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

"I'd rather have the crowds. It's ok. That's how you meet family members," Spencer adds.

We reached out to the manager of several Iowa stores for comment, but declined.