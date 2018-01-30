City workers looking to improve 4th Street SW

ROCHESTER, Minn. – City workers are looking to make improvements to a busy street near Mayo Clinic.

They’re looking to improve 4th Street SW from 1st Avenue to 6th Avenue.

They’re still in the design stage, but the goal is to improve transportation and safety on the road. This means adding traffic and pedestrian signals, as well as a bike lane.

Jeff Brunette bikes to work in the summer and drives in the winter. He said the road could use some improvements.

"I'm all for the bike lane thing because like I say I do bicycle to work often in the summers,” Brunette said, “so that

would be helpful I think."

The area is also right by an upcoming Destination Medical Center site, “Discovery Square.”

Brunette said it will be interesting to see how DMC affects traffic in the area.

"With the more people that may be there or may not, depending on how that building gets used and such," Brunette said.

City workers will present their plans to the city council in the near future. To see the plans, click here.