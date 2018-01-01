City reminds residents of snow removal ordinance

MASON CITY, Iowa- This week we are not only seeing bitterly cold weather, but we are also seeing snow. Many cities, such as Mason City, have snow ordinance. In the city of Mason City the ordinance says home owners have to remove their snow with 48 hours of the snowfall and failure to do so could lead to a fine or someone getting injured.

“I walk a couple hours every single day,” says Mike Anderson of Mason City.

Anderson depends on these sidewalks being free from snow so he can get around safely. But as he has learned, not everyone is diligent about clearing their walkways.

“My feet get wet, my feet get cold, it’s just a pain in the butt,” says Anderson.

In Mason City the ordinance requires property owners to keep their sidewalks clear and not doing so could land you with a fine, but for Jeff Arthur of Mason City, keeping his sidewalks clean is a priority.

“It is very important to keep the sidewalks clear for school children, newspaper carries, meter readers and emergency crews,” says Arthur.

Arthur is a mail carrier himself so he know firsthand what it’s like to walk on snow covered walkways.

“If snow accumulates in the snow ends up becoming very bumpy, hard to walk on, resulting in higher likelihood of falling or twisting ankles,” he said. “

Now the city ordinance doesn’t really give a description on exactly how clear the sidewalks have to be, it’s left up to city staff. But for those like Mike, keeping the sidewalks snow and ice free is a must.

“It’s the only way I can get around,” says Anderson.

Those with the city say they have received a few complaints so far this year. They do monitor streets themselves, but say people filing complaints is how they hold everyone accountable. Those looking to file a complaint are asked to call the following department,

Neighborhood Service—(641)421-3380