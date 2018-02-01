City officials say frozen water service lines reported in Mason City

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – The below-zero temperatures are taking a toll in Mason City.According to city officials, Mason City has received “reports of frozen water service lines at several residential and business locations. At this time the reports are scattered and involve water lines freezing inside the building. However, this notice comes as a reminder of the winter of 2013-2014 when several private water service lines froze under ground between the water main and the building. Those occurrences were primarily caused by unusually deep frost resulting from prolonged extreme cold temperatures and little snow cover early on and continuing through that winter season.”Mark Rahm, a city engineer, offered the following tips:“As a precaution, with the recent weeks of cold temperatures and sparse snow cover, residents are being reminded and urged to monitor the water coming into the building by measuring the temperature of the water from an inside cold faucet nearest to the meter. Allow water to flow from the faucet a minute or two before checking to assure you are recording a good measured temperature. If the measured temperature is below 40 degrees you should monitor more frequent and if the temperature continues to drop then consider opening a cold water faucet to allow a slow continuous stream of water to flow. The standard recommendation is to adjust the water flow to a stream approximately the size of a pencil. Allowing the water to flow should prevent the service line from freezing.”