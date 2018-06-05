City council approves construction option for the N. Broadway Project

ROCHESTER, Minn.- One by one, seven people approached the potium at Monday night's city council meeting to tell councilmembers why they believed option 2C was the best construction option at hand.

Most were business or property owners hoping for their option to be chosen so their customers won't be driven away.

Finally, council voted 4-2 to approve option 2C. Option 2C includes medians on Broadway Ave. between intersections but not through them.

The option came as a compromise between option 2B, which the city favored, and option 2B alternative, which business and property owners favored.

Council member Wojcik was not in favor of the final approval stating, "We're picking the least safe design."

And Campion showed his frustration with some business owners changing their minds last minute. "There are businesses who have turned their opinion over night and I wish we could've talked about this more."