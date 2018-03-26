Citizens recognized for leadership in community

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The nonprofit organization RNeighbors is recognizing citizens who are making a positive impact in the Rochester community.

At the organization’s 2018 Lumber Jack and Jill Forest Fest, five citizens received awards for making Rochester a “more livable city.”

Among the winners is 15 year old Maddie Bach. Maddie won the “Rookie of the Year” Award for her work with the Slatterly Neighborhood Association.

“It’s funny, at first I thought it was spam because I got emailed about it,” Maddie said.

When she realized the award was real and for her, Maddie said she was excited but didn’t know just what to think about it.

“I was excited naturally, but still…what did I do? I was just doing what I like to do, I didn’t do anything special,” she said.

But at just 15 years old, Maddie is the Chair of Events for the Slatterly Neighborhood Association Board. As part of this volunteer position, Maddie puts on community events at Slatterly Park.

“It gets people closer together,” she said. “You don’t really have a chance to interact with people in your neighborhood much, except for these events. So putting these on, it gives neighborhood kids a chance to mingle with each other and meet new people.”

While it helps the community, it’s also fun for Maddie. She said she likes volunteering and being an active member of the community.

“I just like being around people and helping out,” she said. “Whenever I have an opportunity to do that, I’m always like, ‘yeah, let’s go!’”