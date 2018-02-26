Citizens plan to protest proposed hog confinement building

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Several citizens are planning to voice their concerns and protest a proposed CAFO, or concentrated animal feeding operation.

The public hearing will be held at the Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26. at the Worth County Courthouse.

The proposed confinement building will house 5,000 hogs and will be within one mile of Silver Lake, and very close to tourist camping grounds and Diamond Jo Casino.

Citizens nearby the Silver Lake neighborhood are worried about the impact it could have on water, air and soil quality.