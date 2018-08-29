Clear
Rochester Public schools discuss boundary adjustments

Rochester Public Schools held a Citizen Voice Meeting to connect the Task Force with community members and staff.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 4:25 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The voices of community members, parents, and Rochester Public Schools staff members were heard at Tuesday night's second Citizen Voice meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to get questions answered and then receive feedback from the community and taskforce to use in the final recommendation to the school board regarding boundary adjustments.

Several schools are currently operating over capacity and a temporary fix will be putting students in overcrowded schools into those with less students.

Elton Hills and Jefferson may see plenty of students moving to Churchill and Hoover, but parents at the meeting showed concern over students having to switch schools.

The feedback that was received at the meeting will be taken into account for the taskforce to bring to the school board for their final recommendation on boundary adjustments in September. 

The boundary changes that are made won't go into effect until the next school year and parents are expected to find out the details of the changes this coming October. So, there will be at least a year to prepare.

