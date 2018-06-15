Citibank to pay $100 million over interest rate manipulation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa, Minnesota, and 40 other states have reached a $100 million settlement with Citibank over interest rate manipulations.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says Citibank engaged in fraudulent conduct involving U.S. Dollar LIBOR, which is a benchmark interest rate that affects financial instruments worth trillions of dollars. Miller says Citibank caused LIBOR to fall, affecting the rates on credit card, mortgage, student loan, and other transactions.

“Citibank’s manipulation of rates cost school districts and state and city governments millions of dollars,” Miller said.

The attorneys general alleged that in 2008 and 2009, Citibank misrepresented the integrity of the LIBOR benchmark to state and local governmental, nonprofit, private and institutional trading counterparties by concealing, misrepresenting and failing to disclose that: (a) Citibank, at times, made USD LIBOR submissions to avoid negative publicity and protect the reputation of the bank; (b) Citibank’s USD LIBOR submitters, on occasion, asked Citibank personnel in other units of the bank to avoid offering higher rates than Citibank’s USD LIBOR submissions; and (c) Citibank expressed belief that other banks, at times, made USD LIBOR submissions that were inconsistent with their borrowing rates and contributed to inaccurate LIBORs.

Agencies will be notified if they are eligible to receive a distribution payment from the settlement fund.

In October, Iowa and the states reached a $220 million settlement with Deutsche Bank for rigging LIBOR. As a result, the Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System (IPERS) received a $112,805 payment. In 2016, Barclays Bank PLC and Barclays Capital agreed to pay $100 million nationally, as part of a settlement with Iowa and 43 states.