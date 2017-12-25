Churches continue to carry on community Christmas dinner

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - For 24 years the Community Christmas Dinner has been passed from church to church all around Mason City in able to keep the tradition alive. For some of those it’s what they hold on to this time of year.On this day, being Catholic or Lutheran doesn't matter.“It’s kind of nice they all have their little way they do it but every place is nice and they always accommodate you good, treat you nice,” Nancy Waage said.“Well you get to know them a little bit and everyone seems to be really happy and you can't beat good warm, food on a cold day and that's what we have today and I really enjoy meeting people,” Mick Baker said.Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church is hosting this year's Community Christmas Dinner. For Nancy Waage from Mason City, it has become a tradition that means a lot.“It’s kind of nice it’s kind of a sad time sometimes makes you think about those you've lost or people that are around you don't see all the time,” Waage said.Waage has been attending the annual Christmas dinner for seven years now, sharing a quick hour of good food and smiles with her neighbors.“It’s nice to have this for Christmas and make it a tradition for my son and I,” Waage said.Mick Baker has spent the past 15 years volunteering in the different host churches, making it somewhat of a tradition for himself.“I know it’s a lot of work for the host church and they kind of rotate it, it’s a committee that puts this together,” Baker said.Whether they were eating or greeting, you could tell this "tradition" is one everyone can enjoy.“You enjoy it, you feel like you had one good meal,” Waage said.