Churches bring awareness to sex trafficking ahead of the Super Bowl

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester is helping bring awareness to sex trafficking and the possible rise the area could see with the upcoming Super Bowl.

"The Super Bowl just provides an opportunity to highlight an issue that's here every day," Justin Van Dalen, a church member and the facilitator of the event, said.

Van Dalen volunteered with International Justice Mission, which works closely in the human trafficking field. He said there is data to suggest a big event like the Super Bowl leads to a rise in human trafficking.

He said the goal of Sunday's event is to educate people that human trafficking is happening in Rochester. Van Dalen said education can lead to a meaningful impact.

"I think what one the most important things people can do in their day to day lives is understand it's an issue. And just like you would look out for bullying...if they become educated about sex trafficking, their ears can be open for the things that might indicate something going on," Van Dalen said.

He also said if people are aware of the issue, they can talk to elected officials.

"Say this issue is important and we should put resources towards it," he said. "If 25 or 50 people come out to a city council meeting to say,'this is important', that's a number of people in the room and a voice that can be heard."