Christmas morning pursuit sending North Iowa man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A high speed chase on Christmas morning is sending a Ventura man to prison.

30-year-old Justin Thomas Glidden pleaded guilty to eluding a law enforcement vehicle and driving while barred for an incident on December 25, 2017. Authorities say they tried to pull Glidden over around 12:30 am just south of Ventura and he drove off, hitting speeds of 90 miles an hour on a pursuit that wound through four counties.

A deputy eventually smashed into Glidden’s vehicle to try and stop the chase.

Glidden has been sentenced to up to two years in prison.