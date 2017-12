CHARLES CITY, Iowa – No one was hurt in a two-vehicle collision on Christmas Eve.

The Charles City Police Department says it happened around 10:16 am Sunday at the intersection of Hulin and Wisconsin streets. Officers say 35-year-old Jonathan Linde of Charles City took off from a stop sign and into the path of 26-year-old Heather Eastvold of Cedar Rapids.

The two vehicles sustained an estimated $13,000 in damage.

Linde was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.