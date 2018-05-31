Clear

Chris returns to his "Throne" at Lake Mills

Chris Throne is in his first season as the head baseball coach at Lake Mills.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 8:47 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Chris Throne knows how to win at Lake Mills.

The 2010 graduate is one of the best athletes in school history and this summer he's back on the diamond.

Throne is in his first season as the head coach of the Bulldogs' baseball team.

Click on the video tab to find out what the transition has been like for Throne. 

