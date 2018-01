Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Pine Island Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday around 3:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of 117th St. NW.Fire officials say it was called in by a passer-by and smoke was visible coming from the home. Crews found smoke and fire on the first floor of the residence, and two dogs inside were able to get out.Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in around 20 minutes and ventilated the home.The cause was determined to be the chimney. Damage amounts are still unknown.