Child's death under investigation in northeast Iowa

Child reported not breathing Wednesday morning.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DUNKERTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they're investigating the death of a child in northeastern Iowa.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics were called to a Dunkerton home around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a child not breathing. Officials say the child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Dunkerton is about 15 miles northeast of Waterloo.

Authorities were not releasing other details, including the child's name and age, Wednesday afternoon.

