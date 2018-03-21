Children's museum celebrates National Women's History Month

ROCHESTER, Minn.—

March is National Women's History Month. To celebrate, the Minnesota Children's Museum is featuring two historic female scientists to not only acknowledge women and their contributions to research and science, but also to get children excited about the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

Astronomer Maria Mitchell—who was the first to discover a comet by telescope—and astronaut Mae Jemison—the first African American women to fly in space—are the featured female heroes. In their honor, children visiting the museum can build binoculars and rockets to be like Mitchell and Jemison. They can also enjoy learning and playing with a variety of other STEM-based exhibits, like Tinkertoys.

The museum has held several special programs for National Women's History Month, but this will be the last of the month. The program began on Wednesday and will run through Sunday.