Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Children's museum celebrates National Women's History Month

The Minnesota Children's Museum is holding a special craft program to honor historic female scientists.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 10:17 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 10:17 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn.—
March is National Women's History Month. To celebrate, the Minnesota Children's Museum is featuring two historic female scientists to not only acknowledge women and their contributions to research and science, but also to get children excited about the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

Scroll for more content...

Astronomer Maria Mitchell—who was the first to discover a comet by telescope—and astronaut Mae Jemison—the first African American women to fly in space—are the featured female heroes. In their honor, children visiting the museum can build binoculars and rockets to be like Mitchell and Jemison. They can also enjoy learning and playing with a variety of other STEM-based exhibits, like Tinkertoys.

The museum has held several special programs for National Women's History Month, but this will be the last of the month. The program began on Wednesday and will run through Sunday.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Conditions will remain quiet as temperatures warm up again before Thursday ahead of the snow on Friday night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events