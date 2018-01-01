Child porn sentence in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Child pornography has landed a Stewartville man 59 days in jail.

21-year-old Logan Solomon Adler was charged in July 2017 with one count of disseminating child porn and 13 counts of possessing child porn. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it got a tip someone in the county was uploading pornographic images to the servers of an internet services company and traced the images to Adler.

Investigators say they searched Adler’s home and found 13 distinct images of child pornography on 32 separate computer files. The Sheriff’s Office says Adler at first admitted to trading sexually explicit images of minors but said he deleted all of them as part of a religious-based porn addiction program.

He eventually pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of pornographic work. He was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for one day already served, and five years of supervised probation.