Child porn sentence for Eyota man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three guilty pleas to possession of child pornography results in probation for an Eyota man.

Wyatt Henry King, 22, reached a plea deal with Olmsted County prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to three child porn charges while eight others were dismissed. King was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation, 100 hours of community work service, and must register as a predatory offender.

However, King was granted a stay of imposition. That means if he successfully meets all the terms of his probation, these felony charges will be reduced to misdemeanors on his record.

Authorities say a search of King’s cell phone and an online account found 142 images and 53 videos of potential child pornography.