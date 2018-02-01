Chicken and Vegetable Tex Mex

Scroll for more content...

Chef Kristine’s One Pan Chicken and Vegetable Tex MexServes 2All You Need:• 1 tbsps. olive oil, extra virgin• 1 lb. boneless & skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1" pieces• 1 large onion, chopped• 4 garlic cloves, minced• 2 green peppers, chopped• 1 tbsp. cumin• 1 tsp salt• 1 tsp ground black pepper, to taste• 1 tsp chili powder• 1 large zucchini, diced• 1 cup corn, frozen or fresh• 14 oz. can black beans, drained & rinsed• 4 Roma tomatoes, diced• 1 cup Colby Jack cheese, shredded• 1/2 cup green onions, chopped• 1 cup cilantro, choppedAll you Do:1. Pre-heat olive oil in skillet on low-medium heat, add chicken pieces and sauté till golden brown, 5-7minutes. Add onion, garlic, and peppers and sauté for about 3 minutes or until onions start to become translucent.2. Once onions are translucent add your cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper, corn, beans, zucchini and tomatoes. Let continue to cook for about 7-10 minutes or until tomatoes start to break down and create the juice in the dish.3. Sprinkle with cheese and continue to cook until cheese starts to melt, about 3-5 minutes. Top with green onions and cilantro, serve over brown rice or quinoa. ENJOY