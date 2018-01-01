wx_icon Mason City 34°

Chickasaw County woman accused of writing bad checks

Aimee Rosenbaum

Decorah auto dealer says it received three of them.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 10:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 10:49 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa woman has been arrested on three counts of 1st degree theft.

49-year-old Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum of Lawler is accused of writing three bad checks to Decorah Auto Center. The first on July 27, 2017 was for $10,435. The second on August 12, 2017 was for $14,407. Decorah Auto Center says it notified Rosenbaum the first two checks were bad and she wrote a third on August 29, 2017 for $24,842 to cover them both, but that one was also bad.

Rosenbaum was picked up on a warrant Tuesday at her home and booked into the Winneshiek County Jail. She has since been released on $30,000 bond.

