Clear

Chickasaw County teen killed in Bremer County crash

Authorities say vehicle flipped and caught on fire.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 11:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – A man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Bremer County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11 pm Thursday north of the intersection of Highway 218 and C13. Deputies arrived to find a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix consumed by flames. An investigation showed Arthur Penrod, 19 of rural Nashua, was driving south on Highway 218, went into the ditch, and hit a cement box culvert.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car went airborne, flipped, and caught on fire. Penrod was pronounced ead at the scene.

Plainfield First Responders, Plainfield Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance, and Del’s Towing assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events