Chickasaw County teen killed in Bremer County crash

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – A man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Bremer County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11 pm Thursday north of the intersection of Highway 218 and C13. Deputies arrived to find a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix consumed by flames. An investigation showed Arthur Penrod, 19 of rural Nashua, was driving south on Highway 218, went into the ditch, and hit a cement box culvert.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car went airborne, flipped, and caught on fire. Penrod was pronounced ead at the scene.

Plainfield First Responders, Plainfield Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance, and Del’s Towing assisted at the scene.