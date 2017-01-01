ROCHESTER, Minn. – Chick-fil-A is coming to Rochester.

The company says it is building its first stand-alone location outside the Twin Cities at 1201 Broadway Avenue South and are planning to open it on February 1. The franchise will be owned by Matt Stockdale, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests with warm hospitality and handcrafted food while providing our amazing team members with opportunities to grow in leadership and service,” says Stockdale.

The company says it expects to hire more than 100 workers for the new Chick-fil-A. Interested applicants can apply by clicking here.