Chicago man now facing federal drug charge in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Chicago man is now facing a federal drug charge.

22-year-old Lashawn Phillip Stewart was booked into the Floyd County Jail on January 29 after authorities say he sold heroin to undercover law enforcement personnel in Charles City on January 16 and 17. A state charge of controlled substance violation has been dismissed, however, to allow Stewart to be prosecuted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court for distribution of heroin.

According to court documents, an informant says they purchased heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine from Stewart on multiple occasions over three years. An agent of the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement also says he paid Stewart $250 for about 3.5 grams of heroin on January 16 in Charles City, while the informant says Stewart was paid an additional $420 for 5.2 grams of heroin on January 17.

Stewart was arrested on January 28 as he was returning from Chicago to Waterloo by bus. The informant says Stewart made the trip to bring more heroin back to Charles City. Authorities say Stewart was found with two powder-filled baggies that are being analyzed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab.