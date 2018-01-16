Check your water temperatures

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Mayor of Meservy says the city residents need to be checking their water temperatures after the city received a call that two houses in town are being effected by frozen pipes.

A Mason City man says he has been checking his water temperatures for the last couple of weeks. He sticks a meat thermometer underneath his tap water for around five minutes. He says the water has been fluctuating between 42 and 44 degrees saying it’s time to worry when the temps drop below 40 degrees.

He says he started doing this after the city pipes froze outside of his house in 2013.

“We were without water for probably about three weeks,” says Roger Schlitter of Mason City. “That is not much fun. You have to carry water in. Luckily, we had some friends who were out of town so we lived there for a while. It was pretty inconvenient.”

Schlitter recommends everyone check their water temperatures during extreme weather. If the water gets colder than 40 degrees you should let your water run to prevent pipes from freezing.