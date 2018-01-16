Check your locks during extreme weather

MASON CITY, Iowa- Many people worry about their pipes breaking when it gets cold outside, but according to a local repair shop, people also need to be paying attention to the locks on their doors.

Scroll for more content...

Those with Central Lock Security in Mason City, locks can freeze during the winter months. They recommend lubricating the locks before extreme weather.

“The lock is being bonded because of the door in the frame is moving a little bit,” says Cody Abundis of Central Lock Security. “You can usually fix or adjust the door. If the door is facing where the weather is coming from you can get ice and snow in the cylinder and that can freeze up.”

Abundis says people also need to pay attention to their car locks.