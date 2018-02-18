Check out all the highlights from Iowa state wrestling here

It was four days of raw emotion at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Here's a look back at the week that was.

Scroll for more content...

Championship Saturday - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/IA-HS-State-Wrestling---Saturday-474390313.html

Friday's quarterfinals and semifinals - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/IA-HS-State-Wrestling--Friday--474311263.html

Thursday's first round - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/IA-HS-State-Wrestling---Thursday-474193043.html

Lake Mills at Wednesday's state duals - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/IA-HS-Wrestling-State-Duals-coverage-474107373.html