Check out all the highlights from Iowa state wrestling here

Miss anything from the tournament? We have you covered.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2018 9:13 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2018 9:13 AM

It was four days of raw emotion at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Here's a look back at the week that was.

Championship Saturday - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/IA-HS-State-Wrestling---Saturday-474390313.html
Friday's quarterfinals and semifinals - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/IA-HS-State-Wrestling--Friday--474311263.html
Thursday's first round - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/IA-HS-State-Wrestling---Thursday-474193043.html
Lake Mills at Wednesday's state duals - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/IA-HS-Wrestling-State-Duals-coverage-474107373.html

