Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

CHATFIELD, Minn. - While the current Chatfield pool is closed for the season, the community is already looking ahead to the opening of their new pool the second week on June 2019.

Kids, lifeguards, and Cy Morley, who was one of three people to attend the groundbreaking of the old pool in 1965, took the first digs at the future site of the new pool. The new pool will be just across from the parking lot of the current pool and the old pool will be demolished once the new pool is in operation.

"It's kind of a bittersweet feeling, but I'm also very excited because our old pool just really lacks the space," explains pool manager Melissa Wolf.

The project will cost a little under $4.4 million and will feature a bathhouse, around 6,300 square feet of water, swimming lanes, a diving board, a zip line, floatables, and a 22 feet tall waterslide.