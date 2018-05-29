Chatfield Community Awareness and Trends forum to be held Tuesday night

CHATFIELD, Minn. – Local law enforcement are working to inform parents about what’s going on in their communities.

That’s why the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is having a “Chatfield Community Awareness and Trends” forum Tuesday night at 6:30. It’s being held at the Chatfield Center for the Arts, and is open to the public.

It’s being hosted by Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, and the goal is to educate adults about current drug trends.

Kathleen Hebl, of Lanesboro, has grandchildren in Chatfield. She said this is a great way to open people’s eyes.

“I think the situation in a small town is as bad as a big town because things can be hidden easier,” Hebl said.

There will also be a human trafficking expert in attendance. Hebl thinks it’s relevant to talk about since it affects all communities, and she hopes more communities get the chance to discuss topics like this.

“I'm hoping it follows through into the other southeast Minnesota communities,” Hebl said, “so that we can all benefit from it and be aware of it and have our eyes open for it.”