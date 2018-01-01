Chase and drug arrest in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – A police chase that hit speeds of 100 miles per hour in Blue Earth County has landed a man in jail.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says 31-year-old Soloman Devron Grady of Eagle Lake is facing charged of 1st degree controlled substance sales, 2nd degree controlled substance possession, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Task Force agents say they bought cocaine from Grady on Monday. After the buy, Mankato police officers tried to pull over Grady’s vehicle and arrest him. Authorities say Grady sped away and officers chased him south on Riverfront Drive and then north on Highway 169. Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal says he called off the pursuit due to the amount of traffic in the area.

Authorities say Grady lost control of his vehicle near the interchange of Highway 169 and Highway 14, then was caught as he tried to run away.

Task Force agents say a search of Grady’s home Monday evening turned up 26 grams of suspected cocaine and evidence of drug sales.