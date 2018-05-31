Charles City's new superintendent is getting introduced to the community

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Charles City Schools' new superintendent made the rounds and met community members around town on Thursday.

Mike Fisher was appointed by the school board last Tuesday and will begin his new position on July 1st.

Fisher comes from the Waterloo school district, where he served as both an assistant and head principal at Hoover Middle School.

He already loves his new community, and is aiming to continue the 'Empower, Engage, Inspire' vision to make it a signature district.

"People want to move here, put their kids here, because of the economic opportunities, because of the quality of life opportunities. Being one of the best school districts in the state which it already is, but continue to sell that message and let people know the amazing things happening and choose Charles City," Fisher says.

He's happy to take on the superintendent position, especially with a young son who will be entering the district in a few years.

"Looking at what's happening with the middle school, the future of the high school, and Iowa Big North and all the career readiness pieces we're doing, the project-based learning. Kids are learning at extremely high levels here, they're very prepared. I want to be a part of that professionally, personally, and I want the best for my son. So Charles City was where it's going on," Fisher adds.

One of Fisher's first priorities is building relationships and emphasizing collaboration, in and outside of school walls.

Fisher will replace Dr. Dan Cox, who accepted a Chief Administrator position with the Northwest Area Education Agency in Sioux City.